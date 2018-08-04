

CTV London





Two days of sweltering heat and humidity is expected for Southwestern Ontario Sunday and Monday, resulting in the opening of cooling centres across London.

It’s going to be very hot for the rest of the long weekend. @MLHealthUnit has issued a heat alert. The City of London has community pools & spray pads and cooling centres will be open and available. Hours can be found here:https://t.co/Ma5sQrFYe9 — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) August 5, 2018

There are 11 cooling centres located across the city and hours vary.

Water is available at cooling centres via public fountains but the city does not provide special catering of water, juices or food. The city also do not provide access to cots or overnight access.

“A hot and humid air mass will move into Southern Ontario Sunday and remain in place through Monday. Daytime maximum values of 31 degrees or higher are expected on both Sunday and Monday with Humidex values near 40,” Environment Canada meteorologists said Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall Tuesday to 26 C, with a high chance of rainfall.

Those who regularly spend large amounts of time outdoors are asked to take precautions, along with children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Overnight temperatures during the next two days are not likely to fall below 20 C.