

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





CTV News has learned that Laser in Motion – a London company that has come under fire for LGBTQ2S comments - worked on a project contracted by the City of London.

But a city councillor has been given assurances that it won't happen again.

Ward 2 Councillor Shawn Lewis is hoping the decision will send a strong message.

"If you want our business, you need to treat people respectfully and value everyone's business."

Lewis says, according to city records, the 2015 and 2017 Urban Design Awards are the only Laser in Motion projects with ties to the city.

City officials told Lewis that Laser in Motion was sub-contracted by another company to create the awards.

"We didn't work with them directly, but they did do some work for that reason."

Lewis says when he reached out to the city manager's office on Tuesday morning, the message from city staff was simply, we're on it.

According to Lewis, "Our city management had contacted the supplier. The supplier was equally bothered by the nature of those posts and had agreed that they will find another vendor to provide that service if they need to do the work for us in the future."

Tensions between the city's LGBTQ2S community and the business started when Laser in Motion owner John Korzec attached the comment "freak celebration" to a Facebook post about London Pride festivities on a media outlet's Facebook page.

A Facebook exchange with Andrew Rosser , the Pride London Festival organizer, culminated with Korzec posting on the company page that he was being subjected to harassment and saying to those commenting "please don't come to us."

That post sparked more than a thousand comments.

Lewis, the only openly gay member of city council, says, "I was very proud of the London community in terms of how they spoke out quickly. They were very positive and affirming of the LGBTQ community. So that was a good feeling to see that, not just LGBT Londoners, but Londoners as a whole were rallying around, and being good allies, on this."

Numerous efforts by CTV London to contact Korzec for an interview have been unsuccessful