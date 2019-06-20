

CTV London





A London City Councilor says she was the victim of a verbal attack where a motorist uttered the “N” word at a major city intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Ward 13 Councillor Arielle Kayabaga, who is black, says the incident took place at the intersection of Wellington and Horton.

By telephone she told CTV News London she was crossing the intersection, with a few other pedestrians in front of her, when a person in pick-up truck inched out to turn left.

Kayabaga says “I used my shoulder” to indicate I was still crossing.

At that point, she says a man inside the truck put down his window and uttered the racial slur.

In a Facebook post, on her personal page, Kayabaga wrote:

“Imagine crossing the street when it’s pedestrians turn to cross and some driver who is pissed he’s not getting the right of way to drive and sticking his head out to call you a (N-word”).

Her post concludes with a reference to being nearly hit – twice – while walking about London Wednesday.

Kayabaga tells CTV the incident left her feeling “weird and shaken.”