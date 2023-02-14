London city council approves 2023 annual budget update with 3.1 per cent tax increase

City council approved the 2023 Budget Update Tuesday settling on a tax increase of 3.1 per cent.

The approved update for the 2020-2023 multi-year budget includes reductions identified through city staff’s ongoing review, as well as targeted investments to address emerging properties.

“The 2023 Annual Budget Update represents the final year of the current multi-year-budget and provided the flexibility to find efficiencies and reduce the previously approved tax levy increase,” Anna Lisa Barbon, deputy city manager, said in a news release. “While achieving this reduction, there have also been investments in several key initiatives. As we move forward, development of the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan is underway which lays the foundation for the upcoming 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget.”

Residents will see the average four-year tax levy increase reduced from 3.6 per cent after the 2022 budget update to 3.4 per cent — resulting in an average annual increase of $102, a decrease from $109 (based on an average residential property value of $241,000 in 2019).

The 2023 Annual Budget Update is the last for the City’s 2020-2023 Multi-Year Budget.

“We know London families are dealing with surging inflation, the likes of which we haven’t seen in almost 40 years. As a municipality, we have no control over the primary drivers of inflation. However, we can play an active role absorbing inflationary pressures to ensure Londoners are sheltered from their full brunt. That’s exactly what we’ve done with this budget,” says Mayor Josh Morgan. “We are not dramatically increasing user fees, bus fares, or costs of other public programs. Our property taxes remain among the lowest in Ontario, and we continue to make smart investments in areas most important to Londoners.”

More information on the multi-year budget process is available on the City of London website.