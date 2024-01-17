London Children’s Museum appealing for support to complete construction of new space at 100 Kellogg Lane
The London Children’s Museum is on journey, moving to a new location at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.
“Things are really starting to come together here, we're seeing the walls go up - we're seeing things take shape," said Kate Ledgley, executive director of London Children’s Museum.
The museum is moving from its location at 21 Wharncliffe Rd. S., where it has served over three million people over the last 45 years, to its new home inside the old Kellogg’s factory building.
"[At] the new space, we're going to be able to double our exhibit square footage, we are going to have more immersive spaces, and it'll be much more accessible and inclusive," explained Ledgley.
The project has entered into the third and final construction phase, which includes the base build, exhibit fabrication, and exhibit installation.
Ledgley said you’ll find some of the old favourites like the paleontology lab, dinosaur dig pit, the discovery lab, and the community roots exhibit in the new space that was built with the input of hundreds of community members, including young minds.
London Children’s Museum’s Marketing & Communications Manager Mira Noordermeer with Executive Director Kate Ledgley, as seen in the new space at 100 Kellogg Lane on Jan. 17, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
"One of the things we heard loud and clear was that we [need] more things for older children. Children don’t stop needing to be hands-on and getting those experiences, so the new discovery lab is a space that would allow older children to come in. There's a woodshop, there's an art studio, there's a maker space,” said Ledgley.
The project has raised $18 million out of the total $23 million that’s needed to complete the new space with all the renderings that have been approved.
But Ledgley said there were significant impacts on the budget due to the pandemic. Now, the museum needs help meeting their financial goals.
"We are at a critical point in this project, where we just really want to see it through, we want to see us being able to open our doors on time, so we are looking for those donors to come forward. People can help in any way," added Ledgley.
To find out more about the project, or to make a donation, visit the London Children’s Museum website and join the journey.
