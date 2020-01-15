LONDON, ONT. -- With tough budget deliberations looming, London's Chamber of Commerce is urging council to stick to its original tax target.

In a letter to council the chamber recommends the average annual tax increase in the four-year budget be at or below the current target of 2.8 per cent.

It reads in part, "City Council is well positioned to exercise fiscal restraint while at the same time positioning our city for further growth and prosperity."

The letter admits that provincial downloading has created budget challenges, but warns the current draft increase of 4.5 per cent would result in an "economic burden" on local businesses.

The chamber adds that new spending in the budget should be offset by savings found in other areas.

It is also seeking clarification on the $8-million price tag for lowering speed limits in parts of the city and says the city should consider disposing of or finding better use for city properties.

Londoners can comment on the tough budget choices that lie ahead at a public meeting at city hall next Thursday.