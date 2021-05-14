LONDON, ONT. -- The London Chamber of Commerce is hiring two people to help deliver rapid COVID-19 tests to city businesses.

The COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative is a partnership with TechAlliance and will provide free rapid tests for small and medium-sized companies with less than 150 employees.

The jobs are three-month contract positions that pay $18 an hour for a maximum of 15 hours per week.

Qualified applicants should forward a cover letter and resume to Kristen Duever, assistant manager at the London Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline is May 19.