This year's edition of the annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive outpaced the 2017 campaign.

The Food Bank collected 49,360 lbs of food this year, compared to 47,030 lbs last year.

“For the first half of 2018, an average of 3,360 families are using the Food Bank on a monthly basis. This food drive will be very helpful during the summer months ahead,” said Jane Roy, Co-Executive Director of the London Food Bank said in a news release.

After 22 years of Londoners donating at the curb during their recycling pickup, the initiative is closing in on 1.4 million pound mark.