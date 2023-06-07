London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign comes as food bank usage at all time high
With the need rising every month the London Food Bank is hoping people dig deep to donate to this year’s London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign.
Usage has never been higher with more and more people coming for assistance this year.
“We are helping 3,600 families every month and every month is a new record,” said Glen Pearson, co-executive director at the London Food Bank. “And roughly 25 to 30 per cent of those people coming to us are new.”
This is the 27th year for the London Cares Curb Hunger food drive, with more than 65,000 lbs being collected in 2022.
There are several ways to make a donation to this year’s campaign. You can go online to the food bank’s website with a monetary gift, drop off any non-perishable food items at any London fire hall or grocery store, and people are also being encouraged to grow their own row.
“What is really key in this campaign is growing,” said Jay Stanford, director of environment with the City of London. “You have the opportunity to grow in your backyard or a community garden something that is fresh food that can be delivered to the food bank.”
Grocery stores are doing their part by donating more and more fresh produce well before it goes to the landfill.
“Now 53 per cent of the food we’re giving out is fresh,” said Pearson. “Grocery stores are now giving us two million pounds of fresh food a year and that’s huge, and that’s the story that needs to get out there.”
This year’s campaign wraps up on June 17.
