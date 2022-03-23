London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing board

After receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.

“I can’t support the original motion because I don’t believe it would survive a court challenge,” said Coun. Steve Lehman.

The draft by-law had proposed a $350 fine for distributing graphic images door to door.

In 2020, anti-abortion flyers containing images of dead fetuses sparked outrage after they were dropped into many Londoners’ mailboxes.

The anti-abortion group behind the flyers has warned it will challenge any by-law that it feels violates their Freedom of Expression.

Instead, council referred the the issue back to staff to consider other options including:

Require flyers meet the existing standard set for outdoor displays

Require graphic flyers be placed in a wrapper with a ‘graphic content’ warning

“It’s important that residents who raised these concerns see that government is looking out for their wellbeing,” explained Coun. Stephen Turner. “I think we should, but we are limited in our powers, especially on constitutional charter matters, and it’s important for us to acknowledge that to the community.”

Council asked the city solicitor that a report come back to them in 30 days.