London boy still missing

London police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing.

Khoen Vankoughnett was last seen on July 8 in the area of Boullee and Victoria streets.

According to police, Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member by telephone Thursday night, however police have yet to locate him.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.