London born hip-hop artist signs with Universal Music Canada

A new up-and-coming artist from London, Ont. has officially been signed with Canada's number-one music company, Universal Music Canada, and Tuff Gong Collective.

Solomon Marley-Spence, also known as “King Cruff” was born in London, but he grew up in Kingston, Jamaica.

“When you’re growing up in Jamaica, music is a huge part of the culture,” he explains. “Hip-hop doesn’t do that well so it wasn’t until I came back to London that I thought, 'Let's give this a shot.'”

On Friday, King Cruff officially released his new single “Samurai Chop.”

“‘Samurai Chop’ is about the party lifestyle and how chatter and drama can bleed into it,” he says. “The line that really influenced the song was, ‘Words cut deep like a samurai chop.’ My mom always said that words have power and I believe in that.”

He grew up listening to reggae singer Beres Hammond, and his contemporary favourite artists are Kendrick Lamar, Chronixx and eccentric hip-hop artist Andre 3000.

The 25-year-old moved back to London when he was 17 and began working on his craft, becoming a lyricist and performer.

Calling London his second home, Cruff says, “I want to see the greater London music scene, I want to see them accept it and support it because I feel like people push it to the side and I don’t think they know how much talent is in this scene.”

“King Cruff is an artist like no other — he is a captivating performer and compelling lyricist with talent that runs deep,” says Jeffrey Remedios, Universal Music Canada’s Chairman and CEO.

“It is an honour to partner with Tuff Gong for the first time in support of this dynamic artist with global potential. We’re proud to share King Cruff’s voice.”

Cruff says his goal is to see hip-hop grow in the London community.

In September, he was honoured with the Forest City London Music Award for best hip-hop artist for 2022.

He is currently recording his debut project with Universal Music Canada and Tuff Gong Collective which is set to be released in 2023.

— With files from CTV London’s Jaden Lee-Lincoln