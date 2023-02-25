London bookstore closes in downtown core citing safety concerns
The doors of Brown and Dickson Books on Richmond Row have shut after nearly a decade in the downtown core.
Not feeling safe to bring their dogs to work, along with a baby on the way, Jason Dickson and Vanessa Brown decided to shut the doors to their bookstore.
"It is always tough to say goodbye to something that's been so special. We really have had incredible times here," says Lewis. "We have to recognize that whether it's business owners, customers, residents, that there are not just the people who are experiencing homelessness, who needs some compassion. So to the people who expect their community to be safe."
Deputy Mayor, Shawn Lewis says help is on the way in the form of the Housing and Homelessness Strategy to start addressing some of the issues downtown.
Council is discussing a business case assessment this coming week to increase the city's police force to product business owners.
"You can't keep having your front window smashed in and spending 1000s of dollars every time to replace that struggling with insurance companies who are considering not giving you coverage anymore because of the property damage that's being done," says Lewis. "We need both compassion and enforcement if we're going to address this issue."
Despite personal concerns, Brown and Dickson say they don't want their decision to close their doors to affect visitors to the downtown area.
"Come out and support our neighbors, the Neptune diner next door. I can think of incredible entrepreneurs and people who really work hard to create something special and unique in downtown London. So we support those people. And we'll continue to do that."
The couple have opened another location on Albion Street in the Blackfriars neighbourhood. Their "bookmobile" plans to be in the city by this summer.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada’s emissions down 6.7 per cent from 2005 levels, but researchers urge swift action to meet targets
A new report released by the Canadian Climate Institute, says emissions in the country in 2021 were up 2.8 per cent from the previous year, but down 6.7 per cent from 2005 levels.
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds out for Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener
The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener saw over 700 people out to raise money and awareness for issues those experiencing homelessness are facing.
-
Waterloo region Ukrainians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Windsor
-
Trying to become sober while homeless is already a challenge. The winter weather makes that effort even more difficult, says Windsor man
As people walk outside in the cold for a fundraiser which aims to simulate a small part of being homeless, a Windsor man who experiences homelessness as a daily reality says the frigid conditions are a crucial barrier in his ability to become sober
-
Windsor police deputy chief facing stunt driving charge
Windsor’s deputy police chief is facing a stunt driving charge after he allegedly drove more than 110 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone earlier this year while off duty in Amherstburg, police said in a statement.
-
Legal firearms community raises $17K for children of Ukraine
Essex MP Chris Lewis teamed up with Weatherby Canada and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association for a fundraiser that raised $17,000 to support Ukraine. Called 'Canadian Firearm Owners Stand With Ukraine,' the group raffled off a rare Weatherby firearm for $20 a ticket.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian curlers give back to Canadian veterans and first responders
Dozens of Ukrainians took part in a Parry Sound curling event that raises money for veterans and first responders.
-
Snowmobiler suffers serious injuries in Lake of Bays crash
The sole operator from the GTA was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with a severe head injury.
-
Environment Canada forecasts messy weather for Simcoe County on Monday
A special weather statement has been issued for several areas within Simcoe County on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Refugees surprise shoppers by breaking into song to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war
With one voice in the middle of Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, a group of Ukrainian refugees surprised mall-goers by breaking into song to pay their respects of the war in Ukraine.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle drives off Hwy. 417 and lands on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa fire says it received a report the driver of a vehicle drove off Highway 417 and landed on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end. One person was treated for serious injuries.
-
Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire
North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.
-
Latest cold snap, while short-lived, still affecting vulnerable residents
A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend and while above-average temperatures will be back soon, the frigid temperatures are directly affecting some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
1 person dead after 2-alarm apartment fire in Scarborough
One person is dead, and five others are seriously injured after a fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing highrise in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
-
11 candidates will battle it out in former Liberal leader's riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne
Elections Quebec published the final list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding. The deadline to file nomination papers for the March 13 vote date in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne ended on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
Winnipeg
-
Pop-up St. Vital homeless shelter closes doors
A pop-up homeless shelter in St. Vital has closed its doors for the season as Winnipeg's latest cold snap comes to an end.
-
'Makes cycling really difficult': Winnipeggers share active transportation route snow clearing concerns
Snow clearing issues on active transportation routes drew dozens of Winnipeggers to attend a public forum on Saturday.
-
Missing Manitoba woman, wanted man, found at Winnipeg home
Manitoba RCMP say a missing woman, and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant were located in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises
Alberta’s UCP government is set to table its provincial budget on Tuesday as opposition critics continue to take jabs at pre-elections spending promises.
-
Heritage Park hosts hiring fair for 500 summer workers
Heritage Park hosted its first hiring fair Saturday
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'Stop the chop': Protesters want Hawrelak Park rehabilitation halted until more consultation happens
Dozens of Edmontonians rallied in Hawrelak Park Saturday, demanding the city reassess plans to chop down 220 trees during the upcoming three-year rehabilitation project.
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Third period Blue Jackets goals sink Oilers 6-5
Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Saturday despite giving up a four-goal lead.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Turkish community raises thousands through potluck fundraiser to help earthquake victims
Hundreds of people visited the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver on Saturday for a potluck fundraiser organized by Fatma Telli.
-
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
-
BC Hydro investigating after explosion, fire in underground electrical vault
An investigation has been launched after an explosion and fire in an underground electrical vault in downtown Vancouver Friday evening.