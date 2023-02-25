London bookstore closes in downtown core citing safety concerns

The doors of Brown and Dickson Books on Richmond Row have shut after nearly a decade in the downtown core.

Not feeling safe to bring their dogs to work, along with a baby on the way, Jason Dickson and Vanessa Brown decided to shut the doors to their bookstore.

"It is always tough to say goodbye to something that's been so special. We really have had incredible times here," says Lewis. "We have to recognize that whether it's business owners, customers, residents, that there are not just the people who are experiencing homelessness, who needs some compassion. So to the people who expect their community to be safe."

Deputy Mayor, Shawn Lewis says help is on the way in the form of the Housing and Homelessness Strategy to start addressing some of the issues downtown.

Council is discussing a business case assessment this coming week to increase the city's police force to product business owners.

"You can't keep having your front window smashed in and spending 1000s of dollars every time to replace that struggling with insurance companies who are considering not giving you coverage anymore because of the property damage that's being done," says Lewis. "We need both compassion and enforcement if we're going to address this issue."

Despite personal concerns, Brown and Dickson say they don't want their decision to close their doors to affect visitors to the downtown area.

"Come out and support our neighbors, the Neptune diner next door. I can think of incredible entrepreneurs and people who really work hard to create something special and unique in downtown London. So we support those people. And we'll continue to do that."

The couple have opened another location on Albion Street in the Blackfriars neighbourhood. Their "bookmobile" plans to be in the city by this summer.