LONDON, ONT -- A bear removed from a London neighbourhood earlier this month now has a “very good or 75 per cent” chance of survival according to Bear With Us Centre for Bears, the sanctuary that took him in.

The bear, who is called “London” by Bear With Us staff, has been featured in a new video from the sanctuary.

London was found in a tree in the southwest end of the City on June 8.

A large crowd gathered to see the three-year-old bear while police attempted to keep him in the tree.

When he attempted to come down he was shot in the leg.

It took hours for London to fall asleep after being tranquilized twice.

When he arrived at Bear With Us London was given powerful antibiotic to help him heal.

London had bullet fragments in his hip, leg, and knee according to Bear With Us.

Unfortunately a severe infection soon set in, and at one point he was given only a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Through the work of veterinarian Dr. Sherri Cox and the team at Bear With Us, London has been gradually improving.

He has had three major checkups where he is sedated and pus and dead flesh have been removed from his wounds.

The last checkup was on June 19, when his chances of survival were improved to 75 per cent.

London’s next checkup is expected Thursday.

You can spot London beginning at the 3:30 minute mark of an update video from Bear With Us.

Watch the video below; please note however that there is a Graphic Content Warning due to images of London’s surgeries.