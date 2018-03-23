

A London-based voice production company has earned the award of Employee Recommended Workplace for 2018.

Voices.com, an online marketplace for voice actors and audio production services, employs 108 staff at its London office and has been named to similar lists in the past.

Organizations named as an Employee Recommended Workplace have achieved high standards for healthy workplaces, as reported by their employees.

The Employee Recommended Workplace Award recognizes workplaces where employees can thrive, and it is the only award of its kind that is based entirely on feedback from employees.

Companies with a high score - determined by short, confidential employee-completed surveys that cover physical and mental health, as well as aspects of work and life that impact employee engagement and productivity - are eligible to be named as an Employee Recommended Workplace.

“Receiving recognition like this has a whole new meaning when you know it depended upon the health

and wellbeing of your people,” says Kaitlyn Apfelbeck, director of human resources at Voices.com. “We

place workplace health high on our list of priorities. We are proud to be recognized as an Employee

Recommended Workplace, and take it as an indicator that we are meeting our goal of our employees

living healthy and wholesome lives.”

To read the complete list of the winners for 2018, visit

https://www.employeerecommended.com/2018-employee-recommended-workplaces