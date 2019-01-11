

CTV London





Autoworkers from across the province are heading to Windsor Friday morning to rally across from the General Motors headquarters in Detroit.

Workers from London leave at 8:30 a.m. and join workers from communities across Ontario including Oshawa, Windsor, Kitchener, and Brampton.

The protest is against GM’s decision to close a plant in Oshawa which will leave roughly 2,600 people out of work.

General Motors is holding an investors meeting at the time of the protest.

Earlier this week workers at the Oshawa plant held two work stoppages in protest of the closure after the union learned that their ideas to keep the plant open were rejected.

More than a thousand people are expected to turn out for a rally along Windsor’s riverfront on Friday.

Unifor, the union that represents the auto workers, says the protest will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Dieppe Gardens with GM’s headquarters in Detroit as the backdrop.