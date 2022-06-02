London Area Votes 2022: Learn about your riding
It’s officially election day in Ontario.
After a month of hand shaking, announcements and rallies, Ontario residents will be given the opportunity to vote for their next provincial government Thursday.
Polls will be open across the province between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Voters must bring a form of official identification along with their registration cards (or two pieces of ID) with them to their assigned polling station.
Stay up to date with all of the latest election news and results as they happen by watching CTV News London at 6 and 11 and by visiting our website.
London West
Currently represented by the NDP’s Peggy Sattler, London West has a population of about 119,000 people and includes the part of the city lying north and west of a line drawn from the western limit of the city along Dingman Creek, Southdale Road West, Wharncliffe Road South, Commissioners Road East, the Canadian National Railway, the Thames River, Wharncliffe Road North, Oxford Street West and Wonderland Road North. Sattler has held the seat since 2013 when she was voted in during a by-election that was called following the resignation of Christ Bentley, who stepped down as part of a scandal surrounding the cancellation of gas plants.
London North Centre
London North Centre is currently represented by Terence Kerhaghan. Kernaghan was first elected in 2018 after Liberal Deb Matthews, who held the seat since 2003, decided not to run again. The riding has a population of roughly 118,079 people. Within the riding are Western University as well as University and Sg. Joseph’s Hospitals. The riding runs east of Wonderland Road north and Warncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street and the Thames River and west of Highbury Avenue North. It borders with the riding of London-Fansahwe.
London-Fanshawe
With a population of about 119,000 people, London-Fanshawe is in the south east part of the City of London. It is currently represented by Teresa Armstrong of the NDP. She defeated incumbent Khalil Ramal in the 2011 election and was re-elected again in 2014. The riding includes Fanshawe College and Fanshawe Pioneer Village.
Elgin-Middlesex-London
Elgin-Middlesex-London will see a new MPP voted in this election. Conservative Jeff Yurek, who held the seat since 2011, announced in January that he would not seek re-election and was stepping down in February. This riding has a population of about 114,300 people and includes communities such as Dorchester, Aylmer, Port Burwell, St. Thomas and Port Stanley.
Oxford
The provincial riding of Oxford is currently held by Progressive Conservative Ernie Hardeman. Includes Tavistock, Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Embro. The riding borders multiple other ridings including Elgin-Middlesex-London, Perth-Wellington and Haldimand-Norfolk.
Huron-Bruce
The electoral district of Huron-Bruce is currently represented by Conservative Lisa Thompson. It covers roughly 5,896 square kilometres and has an estimated population of 104,313. The riding is made up of several municipalities including Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, South Huron, Brockton, Huron East, Central Huron, Goderich, Bluewater, South Huron, Huron-Kinloss, South Bruce North Huron, Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Howick and Morris-Turnberry.
Sarnia-Lambton
This riding borders Lambton-Ken-Middlesex and has a population of about 105,335 people. It covers 1,755 square kilometres and covers several communities including the City of Sarnia, Point Edward, Petrolia, Oil Springs and Plympton-Wyoming. The riding has been held by Bob Bailey who was voted in in 2007.
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
With a population of roughly 105,300 people, this riding includes Wallaceburg, Dresden, Glencoe, Strathroy-Caradoc, Forest, Lambton Shores, Parkhill, Ilderton and Lucan. The seat for this riding is currently held by Progressive Conservative Bob Bailey.
— With files from CTV News Toronto
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its North Korea patrol aircraft
Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
Military salute kicks off festivities for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Huge crowds in central London gathered on Thursday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, with a massive military salute kicking off festivities.
Kitchener
-
Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today’s provincial election
What voters need to know as they head the polls on election day.
-
Dash cam captures footage of tire striking vehicle on Conestoga Parkway
At least one vehicle was seriously damaged after being struck by a loose tire on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
KW Titans fall to London in NBL Canada Finals
The KW Titans’ season came to an end on Wednesday after a three-game sweep to the London Lightning in the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada Finals.
Windsor
-
'Staggering number': 13,000 Windsor-Essex secondary students face suspension over immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 13,000 secondary students face suspension in September if their vaccination records are not up to date.
-
Election Day: here's who's running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
It's Election Day. Here’s a look at the candidates in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Crisis negotiator helps end LaSalle standoff: police
LaSalle police are crediting their crisis negotiator and excellent teamwork to help end a standoff on Bouffard Road.
Barrie
-
Decision day for voters in Simcoe Muskoka
Voters across Simcoe Muskoka have between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to cast their ballot in the Provincial election.
-
Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before a spike in gas prices
Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.
-
Dozen vehicles damaged as parents watched kids play baseball
Police in Barrie say they received several reports Tuesday evening of vehicles "heavily scratched and damaged" while parked near a baseball field.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to host three day Playing for Change in August
The arts, music, and golf will all come together for three days August 8-9 and 10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association, and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.
-
Sault residential gas leak quickly resolved
Sault Ste. Marie fire crews responded to a call of a natural gas leak in the 100 block of Albert Street East Wednesday.
-
Drinking water advisory issued in Greater Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a drinking water advisory for the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including streets coming off Old Skead Road in a release Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.
-
Pockets of outages remain after May 21 storm
Hydro Ottawa reported Wednesday evening that power has been "successfully restored" to 179,700 of the 180,000 customers that were knocked off the grid by a derecho storm on May 21.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 ICU admissions drop to 119, lowest level since August
The number of patients in an Ontario intensive care unit has dropped to 119 -- the lowest level recorded since last summer.
-
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
-
How to vote in the Ontario election
The 2022 Ontario election is today. Here's everything you need to know to successfully cast your ballot:
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police draw links to organized crime
Police say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening was linked to organized crime.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
More than 300 Ukrainian refugees set to land in Halifax Thursday
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country are set to arrive in Halifax Thursday afternoon.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees. Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
Winnipeg
-
Some provincial campgrounds begin to open following flood-related closures
Some of Manitoba’s provincial campgrounds are set to open soon following flood-related closures; however, other campground closures have been extended.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
-
Storm floods Winnipeg with calls of flooded basements, downed trees
Cleanup is underway in southern Manitoba in the wake of yet another wet and windy storm.
Calgary
-
Attempted abduction reported in Cardston, Alta.
RCMP released information Thursday on a another reported abduction attempt in southern Alberta, after a 25-year-old woman reported a man tried to force her into his vehicle in Cardston.
-
4 people registered in the race to replace Jason Kenney
Elections Alberta now has the paperwork of four people seeking to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Edmonton
-
'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
-
Remembering Maurice and Jacob: Family members reflect after guilty verdicts
Loved ones of Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom want them remembered for who they were – playful and supportive family men – and not how they died.
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested after assault with a weapon in Burnaby: RCMP
One person is in custody after an assault in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.
-
'Significant change': B.C. trails that usually see most SAR calls had no deployments over May long weekend
Search and rescue teams in B.C. say they saw a major shift over the May long weekend as the trails that typically see the most callouts required zero deployments this year.
-
Okanagan cat survives backyard coyote mauling
A cat in B.C.'s Okanagan has survived a coyote attack but suffered serious injuries to his face and jaw.