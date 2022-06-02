London Area Votes 2022: Learn about your riding

It’s officially election day in Ontario.

After a month of hand shaking, announcements and rallies, Ontario residents will be given the opportunity to vote for their next provincial government Thursday.

Polls will be open across the province between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Voters must bring a form of official identification along with their registration cards (or two pieces of ID) with them to their assigned polling station.

London West

Currently represented by the NDP’s Peggy Sattler, London West has a population of about 119,000 people and includes the part of the city lying north and west of a line drawn from the western limit of the city along Dingman Creek, Southdale Road West, Wharncliffe Road South, Commissioners Road East, the Canadian National Railway, the Thames River, Wharncliffe Road North, Oxford Street West and Wonderland Road North. Sattler has held the seat since 2013 when she was voted in during a by-election that was called following the resignation of Christ Bentley, who stepped down as part of a scandal surrounding the cancellation of gas plants.

London North Centre

London North Centre is currently represented by Terence Kerhaghan. Kernaghan was first elected in 2018 after Liberal Deb Matthews, who held the seat since 2003, decided not to run again. The riding has a population of roughly 118,079 people. Within the riding are Western University as well as University and Sg. Joseph’s Hospitals. The riding runs east of Wonderland Road north and Warncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street and the Thames River and west of Highbury Avenue North. It borders with the riding of London-Fansahwe.

London-Fanshawe

With a population of about 119,000 people, London-Fanshawe is in the south east part of the City of London. It is currently represented by Teresa Armstrong of the NDP. She defeated incumbent Khalil Ramal in the 2011 election and was re-elected again in 2014. The riding includes Fanshawe College and Fanshawe Pioneer Village.

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Elgin-Middlesex-London will see a new MPP voted in this election. Conservative Jeff Yurek, who held the seat since 2011, announced in January that he would not seek re-election and was stepping down in February. This riding has a population of about 114,300 people and includes communities such as Dorchester, Aylmer, Port Burwell, St. Thomas and Port Stanley.

Oxford

The provincial riding of Oxford is currently held by Progressive Conservative Ernie Hardeman. Includes Tavistock, Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Embro. The riding borders multiple other ridings including Elgin-Middlesex-London, Perth-Wellington and Haldimand-Norfolk.

Huron-Bruce

The electoral district of Huron-Bruce is currently represented by Conservative Lisa Thompson. It covers roughly 5,896 square kilometres and has an estimated population of 104,313. The riding is made up of several municipalities including Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, South Huron, Brockton, Huron East, Central Huron, Goderich, Bluewater, South Huron, Huron-Kinloss, South Bruce North Huron, Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Howick and Morris-Turnberry.

Sarnia-Lambton

This riding borders Lambton-Ken-Middlesex and has a population of about 105,335 people. It covers 1,755 square kilometres and covers several communities including the City of Sarnia, Point Edward, Petrolia, Oil Springs and Plympton-Wyoming. The riding has been held by Bob Bailey who was voted in in 2007.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

With a population of roughly 105,300 people, this riding includes Wallaceburg, Dresden, Glencoe, Strathroy-Caradoc, Forest, Lambton Shores, Parkhill, Ilderton and Lucan. The seat for this riding is currently held by Progressive Conservative Bob Bailey.

