London area traffic blitz results in 120 charges

London police say more than 120 traffic tickets were issued to local drivers — including two impaired charges — during last Thursday’s Four Counties Traffic Initiative.

The initiative was carried out on Oct. 27 by members of the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit, with help from surrounding police agencies including Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, Woodstock Police Service, Stratford Police Service and the OPP.

“Rules and regulations are for the safety of everyone,” said Sgt. Ozzie Nethersole, head of the LPS Traffic Management Unit. “Ignoring traffic signs and lights, travelling at excessive speeds and distracted driving are putting members of the public at risk each and every day. We continue to ask Londoners to focus on what they are doing behind the wheel, to help make our city the safest that it can be.”

The initiative focused on aggressive driving, speeding, loud mufflers, distracted driving (cellphone use) and equipment related violations.

As a result, police laid the following charges: