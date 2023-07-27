London area to get respite from heat and humidity

A heat warning remains in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

Very humid conditions are expected Thursday with humidex values in the upper 30s. Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas

CTV News London meteorologist July Atchison said she is expecting Thursday through the day to remain dry until Friday.

"Friday night a cold front comes in and that could spark some showers and the potential for some thunderstorms... the front will come through and that will be a big game changer for the weekend, temperatures will be cool an and comfortable," said Atchison.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 pe rcent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.