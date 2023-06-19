London area forecast for June 19, 2023

Get ready for the heat in the London region.

The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.

Overnight, the temperatures stay slightly above the normal of 15 C, between 16 C and 18 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 18.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind east 30 km/h. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.