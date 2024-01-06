LONDON
London

    • London and Exeter make top 100 list from OpenTable Canada

    Eddington's of Exeter located on Main Street South and Plant Matter Kitchen located on Wortley Road in London ranked the top 100 list from OpenTable Canada, 2024 (Source: OpenTable) Eddington's of Exeter located on Main Street South and Plant Matter Kitchen located on Wortley Road in London ranked the top 100 list from OpenTable Canada, 2024 (Source: OpenTable)

    OpenTable Canada, who helps connect hungry diners with healthy places to eat has released their top 100 restaurants with Healthy Bites in Canada 2024.

    Eddington's of Exeter located on Main Street South and Plant Matter Kitchen located on Wortley Road in London ranked made the list of healthy spots to eat in the area.

    The list, which was compiled using more than 1.1 million customer reviews and metrics that included the term "healthy," as well as five-star evaluations, showcases the best restaurants with healthy items on their menu.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News