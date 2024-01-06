London and Exeter make top 100 list from OpenTable Canada

OpenTable Canada, who helps connect hungry diners with healthy places to eat has released their top 100 restaurants with Healthy Bites in Canada 2024.

Eddington's of Exeter located on Main Street South and Plant Matter Kitchen located on Wortley Road in London ranked made the list of healthy spots to eat in the area.

The list, which was compiled using more than 1.1 million customer reviews and metrics that included the term "healthy," as well as five-star evaluations, showcases the best restaurants with healthy items on their menu.