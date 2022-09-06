Logging truck crashes into building in Atwood

Crews are working on a demolition plan after a logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Atwood’s Main Street.

The crash happened Monday morning around 6:15 a.m.

The trucker walked away from crash, suffering only minor injuries (cuts and bruises).

No one was in the vacant building when the truck hit it.

The truck hit a parked car before careening into the building. The truck itself was still inside the vacant building mid-morning.

It’s expected the building I’ll have to be demolished, or at least partly taken down before the truck can be removed.