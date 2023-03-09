Lockdown lifted at Flesherton school

No injuries are reported after what’s being described as a “student incident” at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton.

A Bluewater District School Board official confirmed to CTV News London that the school did go into lockdown on Thursday, but that has since been lifted.

No details were provided on what the incident was.

CTV News has also reached out to OPP for more details but has not received a response.

— With files from CTV News London's Matt Thompson