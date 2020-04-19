LONDON, ONT. -- After learning that a local taxi driver has tested positive for covid-19, Lambton public health is putting out a call to members of the public.

In a release from LPH says anyone who used Greg’s Taxi service on April 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 10 is urged to contact Lambton Public Health at 519-383-8331 so that public health officials can investigate the level of risk for each interaction and offer guidance to members of the public.

The health department says it is taking steps to work with the company to collect information about its passengers’ trips for the days in question, but not all contact information is available.

"It is difficult to trace this person’s close contacts because of the nature of the taxi-cab industry, and we know that this taxi driver would have been in a confined space with members of the public while operating the taxi,” said Dr. Ranade, Medical Officer of Health, County of Lambton. “These reasons make it imperative that we release these details to the public so that we can speak with anyone who used this service and give them the best guidance possible."