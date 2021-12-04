Local students helping new Canadians
Kindergarten students from London Islamic School collecting winter essentials for refugee children arriving to Canada. (SOURCE: Islamic Relief Canada)
A local group of young students is helping new Canadians.
The junior and senior kindergarten students from the London Islamic School came up with the idea to collect winter essentials for refugee children who recently arrived in Canada from Afghanistan.
With the help of their teachers, the students coordinated with Islamic Relief Canada's team to have them delivered to families who need them.