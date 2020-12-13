LONDON, ONT -- The province has confirmed that Middlesex-London will move from orange-restrict to red-control zone under Ontario's COVID-19 guidelines.

For many local sports teams that means an already shortened season is about to get shorter yet again.

Some London minor hockey teams plan to suspend play until the region is downgraded which won’t be for at least another four weeks.

Officials with the London Junior Knights say they plan to keep kids on the ice as much as possible.

But Vice-president of operations Kevin Gardner admits the new restrictions will make it challenging.

“Under red conditions games are not allowed, in fact even scrimmages are not allowed in practice. So we’ll be moving our players down to the 10 limit, and focusing on skill development.”

Some of the tighter restrictions included in a move from orange to red include:

• limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors

• religious, wedding and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity

• maximum of 10 people indoors at restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music

• fitness studios can have 10 people indoors in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors

• no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)

• no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other

• maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts

• retail stores must maintain two-metre distance between those in line

• all movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed except for drive-ins