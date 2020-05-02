LONDON, ON -- While many are stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis, people are making the most of their time by collaborating with others online.

Audio Post Production Professor at Fanshawe College and producer/songwriter, Darryl Lahteenmaa of London took to collaborating with fellow musicians in order to stay positive during the pandemic.

In early March, Lahteenmaa took to social media with his idea, 'Let's Write a Song' to benefit the St. Joseph's COVID Health Crisis Fund.

To his surprise, musicians from Canada, the United States, and Europe quickly responded, willing to add their musical talents to the collaboration.

Participants received access to a mutual folder online that included the same chord progression and basic drumbeat to start the process.

On their own, each musician wrote and recorded a part of a song using their phones, laptops, and webcams without ever hearing anyone else's contribution.

Among the first people to respond was Irish singer Sean Leahy (Sleahy), now residing in Toronto.

"With others at home, I had to reorgainze, move boxes, and make space in a closet to use it as a D.I.Y voal booth…" Sleahy says. "After that, the writing process seemed effortless."

Not long after Lahteenmaa put out the request, audio files arrived, allowing him to begin working in his basement studio.

"There were a lot of styles, ideas, and genres to glue together, but despite the differences in all the tracks, there was a common thread; a feeling that they all shared. It was a feeling of optimism…" Lahteenmaa said.

Less than two weeks after the initial post, "Isolation" was created, and released on YouTube.

The song itself has an 80's vibe, showcasing the performers in the video for the song.

Although not ideal, the collaboration proves that even when we are not in the same room, we are not alone.