Local sign campaign for breast cancer goes national
The 2021 'Pink the Towns' campaign to support breast cancer awareness and research is expected to far exceed its 2020 fundraising total.
The initiative coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which begins October 1.
The Pink the Towns campaign includes merchandise, clothing and lawns signs.
This year 5000 signs will spread the message created by a Dorchester woman.
Bec Mathews has a smile as she reflects on public support for Pink the Towns.
"So much love. It’s unbelievable,"
Matthews started 'Pink the Towns' under its original moniker ‘Paint the Town Pink’ during the summer of 2020.
Battling Stage III Breast Cancer at the time, she was in her backyard when the idea popped in her head.
What followed was an order for 800 lawn signs that sold out. A second-order, of 400, was also snapped up quickly. Most supporters were in Dorchester, Middlesex County and London.
The result was a donation of over $13,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society.
It was a rewarding moment for Matthews, who was still undergoing cancer treatments at the time.
Fast-forward a year, and Matthews says she is on the road to better health.
"I’m just happy. I’m just happy the worst is behind me."
So, in celebration, she grew the Pink the Towns campaign online.
The result is a national response.
"We are out in Nova Scotia; we are in New Brunswick. You could do the whole map and there is a sign in someplace."
But, the effort has not been without its challenges. Matthews relies on a dozen volunteers; she says are getting tired. She hopes more people will soon step up to help reach a much loftier goal of $80,000 to $100,000.
Matthews says it is not unreasonable given $30,000 has already been raised.
To make it Matthews will need to run out of signs again.
Still, she reminds the public, raising funds is only half the message of Pink the Towns.
She says the other point is awareness, especially for young women.
"Our goal is to get these young women in the habit of checking their breasts regularly. October is breast cancer awareness month, so we want them to check their breasts. Get in the habit of doing it, 'cause we have women who are 21 in our online groups getting breast cancer."
To volunteer or order a sign, click here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. justice officials reach deal with Huawei's Meng to resolve criminal charges
U.S. Justice Department Officials are indicating that they are ready to resolve the criminal charges against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and representatives from both sides will be appearing in a New York court shortly to address the matter. According to a letter docketed on Friday, 'a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter,' will be discussed, potentially bringing an end to a nearly three-year legal and diplomatic saga.
Emergency doctor says key parts of health triage have begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Draft of Arizona GOP's vote review finds wider Biden win
A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump found that current U.S. President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
Kamala Harris 'The View' interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19
A live televised interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of the 'The View' learned they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before they were to interview her.
OPINION | Don Martin: Jason Kenney's political fate is in the ICU - and failing fast
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is confronting a full-throated justification for a pink slip thanks to his chronic tone-deafness during the pandemic, incredulously topped off by taking a two-week vacation in Europe this month as Albertans were dying from the consequences of his policies, writes Don Martin in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Saskatoon judge rules child can receive COVID-19 vaccine in court battle between parents
A Saskatoon judge has ruled in favor allowing a father to have his child vaccinated despite the mother being opposed to her child getting the shot.
Kitchener
-
Police launch homicide investigation after male found dead in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have launched a homicide investigation after a male was found dead in Kitchener early Friday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 29 COVID-19 cases as test positivity rate dips
Waterloo Region reported 29 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as the area's positivity rate continues to decline.
-
'Enjoy responsibly': Police, universities warn against large gatherings ahead of Homecoming weekend
Students and alumni from Waterloo's post-secondary institutions are asked to avoid large, unsanctioned gatherings this Homecoming weekend.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreaks increase at Windsor-Essex LTC and retirement homes
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in COIVD-19 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.
-
33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
-
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach Fire Department sets former Chamber of Commerce ablaze
A massive blaze at the former Chamber of Commerce building in Wasaga Beach caught the eye of several residents on Thursday evening.
-
Bylaw officer chased down and threatened for parking ticket
Police charged a 21-year-old man who they say chased down and threatened a bylaw officer after getting a parking ticket in Caledon.
-
Impaired driver charged in serious crash that injured a motorcyclist in Utopia, Ont.
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Utopia Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police resume search for homicide suspect
In a twist to the fatal shooting in Schumacher on Thursday, Timmins police said the suspect arrested in connection to the homicide has been cleared and detectives are resuming their search for the person responsible.
-
More people rolling their sleeves up for a vaccine as passport rolls out
Despite the rain, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered close to 200 vaccines at its mobile clinic Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Four arrested in Cedar Street incident: North Bay police
Few details are known, but North Bay police have reopened Cedar Street after an incident Friday morning that triggered a 'hold and secure' protocol at several area schools.
Ottawa
-
Senators, Redblacks can welcome more fans under new Ontario capacity limits
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will announce expanded capacity limits inside professional sports arenas and stadiums Friday afternoon, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees highest COVID-19 case count in a week
Thirty-five of the 65 new cases of COVID-19 involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.
-
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Toronto
-
Ontario to expand capacity limits for professional sports arenas, stadiums starting Saturday, sources say
Ontario is expanding capacity limits inside professional sports venues allowing 30,000 fans at the Rogers Centre and nearly 10,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena, sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
Ontario reports just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.
-
High-profile Toronto Police inspector arrested, suspended with pay for impaired driving
A high-profile Toronto police inspector with 30 years in the service has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Montreal
-
Quebecers march to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
-
Premier Legault hasn't fired his education minister because he is a man, says critic
"If he had been born a woman, Mr. Roberge would have been tossed out a long time ago by the premier, having demonstrated for three years that he was not up to the task," Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 169
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.
-
P.E.I. reports six new COVID-19 cases, three involving residents outside the province
Prince Edward Island is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the province’s active case count to 39.
-
N.B. businesses report customers throwing 'temper tantrums' when employees enforce COVID-19 rules
The first 24-hours following New Brunswick's rollout of new pandemic restrictions have been rocky for some of the businesses tasked with enforcing the new rules.
Winnipeg
-
60 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday
Manitoba is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths have been reported.
-
Thousands of Manitobans waiting for family doctor match
Manitoba is dealing with a backlog of requests to match residents with a family doctor.
-
Manitoba investing in expanding urban Indigenous vaccine clinics
The Manitoba government is investing in helping increase vaccination rates among First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.
Calgary
-
Emergency doctor says key parts of health triage have begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
Calgary police anti-corruption unit to investigate incoming Liberal MP George Chahal
Calgary police has received a complaint and will begin investigating allegations newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal improperly removed campaign material promoting his opponent from a doorstep.
-
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
Edmonton
-
Emergency doctor says key parts of health triage have begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
'Unprecedented patient demand': Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Alberta reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Thursday.
-
'The traps for mice are full': AHS closes downtown Edmonton restaurant with 24 violations
A Chinese restaurant in downtown Edmonton has been ordered to close after an inspection revealed a long list of health code violations, according to Alberta Health Services.
Vancouver Island
-
1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.
-
Autumn could bring higher than average moisture to Vancouver Island: Long range forecast
From a "heat dome" and a summer filled with drought and wildfires, to possible record-breaking rain in the month of September, Mother Nature can be a fickle lady.
-
Counting of federal election mail ballots expected to continue until the weekend
The final federal election result may be delayed until the weekend - or even longer - because thousands of mail-in ballots have still to be counted.