Local retailer pleads guilty to attempted murder in St. Mary’s attack

Canadians among those on board Qatari commercial flight out of Afghanistan
Senior government officials say an unknown number of Canadians are among around 200 foreigners who flew out of Afghanistan on a commercial flight today.
A 37-year-old London man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing St. Mary’s, Ont.
Derek Boyd was arrested by London police last February just a few hours after a woman was stabbed in front of Little Falls Public School.
The woman was taken to London Hospital where she underwent immediate surgery.
Her identity is being protected by the courts.
Boyd owned two fitness nutrition businesses in London and is well-known in the area fitness community.
His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Alberta's health minister and top doctor will speak about the growing pressure on the province's health-care system due to COVID-19, which will see hundreds of non-urgent surgeries postponed this week.
Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.
Candidates went after the election front-runners at the French-language debate, pushing the Liberal and Conservative leaders on their platforms.
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
Phil Collins says he is no longer able to play the drums due to health issues.
The U.S. Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted 'in open defiance of the Constitution.'
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
Waterloo Region reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active infections and outbreaks rise.
The Region of Waterloo announced a new equity-based rent assistance program on Thursday, aimed at making housing more affordable for Black, Indigenous, racialized and marginalized families.
Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.
Ontario doctors have their sights set on the ten to 12 per cent of people who they believe just need some information, before rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Windsor bus shelter.
A multi-vehicle crash caused a massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 between Bayfield and Dunlop Streets in Barrie Thursday.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged 36 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
City staff in Barrie will need to provide proof they've been vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 regularly starting Sept. 20, when Ontario's vaccine certificate comes into effect.
Valerie Kirwan and her husband Bob, councillor for Ward 5 in Greater Sudbury, have both penned angry responses to a recent report by the city's integrity commissioner.
North Bay police say a woman has been arrested after causing destruction at a residential complex and assaulting two people, including a firefighter.
Three people have been charged in connection with an assault Wednesday evening on Murray Street in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the most yet in the fourth wave. But hospitalizations from the disease remain low.
Ottawa police officers who conducted a no-knock raid that concluded in the falling death of a 23-year-old man will not face criminal charges, Ontario’s police watchdog said Thursday.
Police say the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after it crashed through the wall of a home
With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.
More students in Ontario are returning to school Thursday for the first time since April and some parents are expressing concern over the number of children in the classroom amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.
Survivors from Dawson shooting and the Ecole Polytechnic massacre gathered Thursday to urge federal parties to do more on gun control.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 74.
New Brunswick Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public health also reported eight recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 121.
Manitoba has reported one death linked to the Delta variant, and more than 50 new COVID-19 cases – most among unvaccinated people.
The leaders of five major federal parties are set to square off in a debate on Sept. 9, and CTV Winnipeg will host a digital panel offering viewers live reaction and expert insights
A Calgary man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls between the ages of 12 and 14.
The Calgary Hitmen have hired former longtime Flame Matt Stajan as an assistant coach, the team announced Thursday.
Christopher Dafoe, 28, was last seen at his home near 110 Avenue and 124 Street in mid-August.
An elementary school east of Edmonton is on outbreak status with more than a tenth of its students at home sick.
The British Columbia government is asking residents to provide input on proposed anti-racism legislation as members of marginalized communities say the collection of data will help groups flourish.
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.
An off-duty Mountie is being credited with saving the life of a 17-month-old girl on the side of a northern Vancouver Island highway.