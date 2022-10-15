Local rally for Ukraine calls for more military help

More than 100 gathered at London’s Victoria Park to support Ukraine Saturday.

Vorbets and other speakers called for Canadian and western government support for fighters already on the ground in the embattled nation.

“Ukraine is strong. Ukraine will fight. Ukraine will not fall,” said Volodymyr Vorbets, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre.

They also demanded an immediate end to the Russian Invasion led by Vladimir Putin.

Over the past few days, the war in Ukraine has elevated with resumed Russian missile attacks striking cities and towns.

In response, a speaker at the London rally implored city residents to comprehend the loss of life since in Ukraine since the war began.

“Think of all the children who have been killed, hundreds. Think of all the children who have been injured and traumatized,” she said.

The rally also heard from local New Democrat MPPs and current London deputy mayor Josh Morgan.