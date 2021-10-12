Local product getting national rollout through major retailer

London, Ont. -

Created out of necessity, Owner of the KUVU Lori Gicante wanted her storage accessory product to be manufactured close to home.

“It’s completely manufactured in Ontario, everything is from Ontario, from material to packaging to bags.”

The KUVU is described as a home organization tool, that loops around items like Christmas lights and extension cords and allows them to be hung on the wall.

“I was cleaning up the garage,” says Gicante about her inspiration for the product.

“I found I just couldn’t get rid of all the stuff that we had, hang up the kids sports equipment, snowboards, hockey sticks.”

But she also wanted a more environmentally friendly solution.

“We were looking at recycled plastic or rubber, and our materials person suggested tires and people loved it.”

Recently the product was picked up by one of the Country’s top chains.

“We have just gotten into Canadian tire, so we’re very excited about that. That was a number one for us, we always wanted that; a Canadian company with a Canadian brand.”

That distribution could lead to larger orders, which may take the packing of the product from the family doing it themselves on their dining room table something more robust.

“So when we get to the point where we’re doing this everyday, which would be great, we will be working with a third party to do that,” says Ryan Gicante.

But any expansion would help other local companies grow as well.

“One manufacturer, and one company doing boxes, another London company doing bags, and another London company doing our signage. If we grow then we’re going to have another mold made and the factory will be busier doing that, and hopefully the box company, and the bag company and the signage company will be busier making more.”