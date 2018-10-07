A 38 year old London man faces trafficking charges and other counts after the discovery of a large amount of cocaine.

On Friday, officers from the RCMP, London Police and the OPP descended on a residence on Ashland avenue.

Inside, police say, they found 1401 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $140,000.

They also seized an Audi car, and small quanties of other drugs.

The man has already appeared in court.