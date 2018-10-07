Featured
Local police raid nets significant amount of cocaine
Cocaine/File Photo CTV
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 3:54PM EDT
A 38 year old London man faces trafficking charges and other counts after the discovery of a large amount of cocaine.
On Friday, officers from the RCMP, London Police and the OPP descended on a residence on Ashland avenue.
Inside, police say, they found 1401 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $140,000.
They also seized an Audi car, and small quanties of other drugs.
The man has already appeared in court.