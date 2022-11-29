Local pharmacist says being able to prescribe some meds will help patients in a pinch

A St. Thomas, Ont. pharmacist is applauding a move by the provincial government to give pharmacists the ability to prescribe drugs for minor ailments.

However, she admitted there are still some unanswered questions, like how the service will be paid for.

Pharmacist Minh Nguyen at First Ave Pharmacy said she likes the idea that it could save patients a trip to the doctor, or a long wait in an emergency room.

“It’s going to help a lot of patients,” said Nguyen.

“A lot of times, certain conditions, like a bladder infection, you need an antibiotic right away,” Nguyen explained. “And a lot of times it’s not always easy to go see your doctor or go to a walk-in clinic. Pharmacists are the most accessible health care professionals, so we can help them.”

As of Jan. 1, 2023, pharmacists will be allowed to prescribe medications for minor ailments.

The expanded scope of pharmacists’ practice applies to the following conditions, as listed by the Ontario College of Pharmacists: