LONDON, ONT. -- Students, teachers, parents, and all those that work in the education system in London and across southwestern Ontario will learn the fate of the remainder of the school year today.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 1 p.m. with Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot.

On Tuesday, CTV News Toronto reported that at committee level the decision was made to not reopen schools, even on a regional basis.

However, that decision is still not final and subject to change at the cabinet level ahead of today’s announcement.

If students were to return to school locally that would leave roughly three weeks of in-person learning until the end of the academic year.

Both major boards in London have said they are ready to open when and if the province gives the go ahead.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and the Ontario Science Advisory Table advised the government to reopen in-person learning.

Locally London’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie has long maintained the position that schools should be last to close and first to open.

However, Ontario’s reopening plan isn’t expected to begin until June 14 at the earliest, despite a stay-at-home order expiring Wednesday.

All of Ontario’s schools have been closed since mid-April.

CTV News will carry Ford’s announcement live on our website at 1 p.m.