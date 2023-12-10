Local organizations host Hanukkah party

The London Jewish Community Foundation and Jewish London hosted a Hanukkah Party Sunday.

The family-friendly event had crafts, games, latkes, sufganiot, award-winning children’s band Oozakazoo, and the lighting of the menorah.

Nearly 100 Londoners attended the event, and shared food, fun, and the festive spirit.

Donations to the London Food Bank were also being accepted at the holiday celebration.

