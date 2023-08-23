Local organizations are calling on Londoners to donate school supplies to students in need

The Thames Valley Education Foundation has partnered with United Way Elgin Middlesex and The Salvation Army London to launch the annual Best First Day drive, with a goal of filling up to 3,500 backpacks by September 1. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) The Thames Valley Education Foundation has partnered with United Way Elgin Middlesex and The Salvation Army London to launch the annual Best First Day drive, with a goal of filling up to 3,500 backpacks by September 1. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

