Two Oxford County newspapers and on in Lambton County with long histories in their communities are being shut down.

Postmedia announced Tuesday that it plans to close the Ingersoll Times, the Norwich Gazette and the Petrolia Topic “in the coming weeks.”

Also slated for closure are newspapers in Kapuskasing and Alberta. A handful of other newspapers across the country will see their publishing schedules cut back or move to online-only operations.

The company said the changes were part of cost-reduction attempts, with a goal of cutting total salary expenses by 10 per cent by the end of August. Newspapers which were closed outright were not turning a profit, the company said.

Like many media companies, Postmedia has been grappling with significant revenue declines as advertisers have abandoned traditional outlets in favour of digital media.

Last fall, Postmedia and Torstar swapped dozens of titles, immediately closing down the vast majority of them. Local newspapers affected included the Brant News, St. Marys Journal-Argus and Stratford Gazette.