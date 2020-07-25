LONDON, ONT -- Two local musicians realize their dream of creating a music video after moving to London from Syria.

Cousins Johni Esho and Pierre Youssef just released their new single, Bailer Contingo.

The musical duo wrote and produced the single in London and shot their music video in Grand Bend.

“The song is made for the summer,” says J. Esho,

“This summer felt very short because of what we are going through right now so I thought if I could make a positive song and put it out there, at least people can at least enjoy their summer.”

Esho moved to Canada about 15 years ago and Youssef followed suit about a decade later; both now call London home.

Youssef says he could not have followed his dreams of becoming a musician if it wasn’t for his large support system of family and friends.

“They believed in me…I will never stop singing, I will sing until I die,” says Youssef.

Esho and Youssef began playing and writing music together when they were 12 and 9-years-old back in their home country.

“We used to make albums in my dad’s studio and like go at it, collaborate and figure out how to be artists,” says Esho.

Esho and Youssef incorporate several different languages into their songs in order to connect with many different cultures.

Their single, Bailer Contingo, which they say translates to, Dancing With You, incorporates moments of Spanish, English, and Arabic.

“It’s a dream for us to have mixed languages together, to bring every language together, like to be all of us one,” says Youssef.

The group say their full album will be released this fall.

“Back home we would never be able to do this, create our songs, put it on the radio…

The song is about dancing with the one you love, just forget everything and dance the night way,” says Esho.