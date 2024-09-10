Local municipality installs signs to remind drivers to yield to emergency responders
The Municipality of Central Elgin has installed several high visibility signs to remind drivers to move over for volunteer firefighters.
Although in larger cities like London we are fortunate enough to have full time firefighters on staff, smaller communities around us are not as lucky.
Many small towns are staffed by volunteer firefighters, who respond at the drop of a hat in the event of an emergency – but how do they get to the station as quickly as possible when they’re needed? Enter green lights.
Volunteers use green lights on their personal vehicles to indicate that they’re on their way to respond to an emergency, and although the presence of a green light does not give firefighters special exclusions from traffic law, it indicates that courteous drivers should allow them past.
“This initiative is intended to help make drivers aware and remind them keep an eye out for the green flashing lights on our roads,” said Mayor Andrew Sloan. “On behalf of Council, I would like to thank residents for supporting community safety and yielding to our volunteer firefighters at these critical times.”
Those signs have been installed at four locations along Sunset Road, and Highway 3.
