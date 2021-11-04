Local municipalities back $250M pipeline investment

London, Ont. -

A $250-million natural gas pipeline project through southern Lambton County is expected to be submitted to the Ontario Energy Board this month.

If approved, construction of the pipeline would create up to 400 local construction jobs beginning in early 2023.

It would run between the Corunna compressor station and the Dawn Hub sites of Enbridge Gas. Both sites are south of Sarnia, Ont.

“The pipeline is 19 kilometres, 36-inch steel pipeline. It will be a high-pressure (pipe) that will connect those two facilities,” states Enbridge’s director of gas storage and pipeline operations, Wes Armstrong.

The multi-million dollar investment represents just half of the money spent in the region over the past few years.

It is a fact Alan Broad, the mayor of Dawn-Euphemia Township heralds.

“Since 2017, Enbridge/Union Gas has spent over half-a-billion dollars on new infrastructure in our municipality, so it’s just a great news story all around.”

And the mayor makes it clear, the money represents the sustainability of his community.

“They pay upwards of half of our taxes.”

To that point, local townships have already written letters of support for the project to the Ontario Energy Board. The County of Lambton endorsed the same, unanimously, in its meeting Wednesday.

If approved, the pipeline will be built on existing private lands Enbridge already has rights to.

Armstrong says the gas will move towards the Dawn site, where large quantities of natural gas are stored underground, during the summer months, for winter distribution across North America.

“The Dawn Hub is the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada. So, it is a very important asset to the energy infrastructure of Ontario.”

Armstrong says the pipeline project coincides with a $63-million investment in Corunna. There, seven gas compressors will be decommissioned.

Unlike the controversial Enbridge Line 9 oil pipeline through the area, Armstrong says he’s unaware of any opposition to the natural gas line.