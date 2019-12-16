Red Circle Hockey Club was busy this weekend, gathering donations for “Cuddles for Kids.”

Each year, hockey families pitch in to help bring joy to families struggling through a medical crisis.

“We just ask for people to donate, and they all do. They all put forth some help, and donate presents to the Ronald McDonald House,” said president of Red Circle Jay Mandel.

This is the third year the club has been organizing this fundraiser, and plans to continue for many years to come.