LONDON, ONT -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation confirmed they will be staging a one day walkout Wednesday as talks with the province stalled.

As a result the Thames Valley District School Board will be closing all secondary schools Wednesday.

In a release the board said, “TVDSB has no other option but to close all secondary schools to students today as there is insufficient supervision to ensure student safety.”

The job action comes after talks between the union and the province stalled Tuesday evening.

The province and the union gave conflicting reports on how talks went throughout the day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he presented the teachers with a new “framework” for negotiations but the OSSTF claimed there was no communication from the province since yesterday afternoon.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday.