Local health and education leaders react to new vaccine policies

London, Ont. -

Many local leaders in health care and education settings are rejoicing over the announcement of new vaccine policies being implemented in their workplaces.

However, some are left questioning why an alternative option for those eligible and unwilling to get vaccinated, is even on the table.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), stressed the importance of vaccinations, especially for those working in indoor settings, during a Monday media briefing.

“As we talk about returning to school in the fall, as we talk about indoor gatherings, the only way to ensure those environments are safe against the Delta variant is for us all to get vaccinated and to expect that those people in those settings are vaccinated as well.”

On Tuesday, the province revealed a new vaccine policies for high-risk settings, like schools and hospitals.

Employees, staff, contractors, students and volunteers at hospitals and home and community care settings will, at a minimum, have to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, have a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or complete a vaccination educational session.

The new vaccination policies must be implemented in high-risk settings no later than Sept. 7, the government says.

While the MLHU is pushing for people to get vaccinated now, the government has not made it an absolute requirement for staff.

Those who do not want to get vaccinated will instead have to undergo regular rapid COVID-19 tests.

"I think anyone who is working in the educational sector should be vaccinated,” says director of education for Thames Valley District School Board, Mark Fisher. “I think it’s always good to err on the side of caution.”

Chief of Emergency Medicine at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), Dr. Adam Dukelow says the majority of staff working the front lines in hospitals are vaccinated, but admits there is still a way to go.

As of Monday, approximately 70 per cent of staff had been administered one dose, compared to 63 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

"This is a voluntary reporting process and the totals will be higher, frankly they need to be higher both within the walls of LHSC and within our community,” said Dukelow in a Monday media briefing.

Peter Bergmanis, spokesperson with London Health Coalition, agrees, adding that the responsibility to get vaccinated should be felt community-wide.

“We know that health care workers are probably the most cautious about what happens, I don’t see making them do it alone to be the way to defeat this.”