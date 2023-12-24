Local emergency departments to temporarily close over Christmas holidays

Citing “insufficient staffing,” the emergency departments at hospitals in St. Marys, Chesley and Durham will be temporarily closed over the holidays.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), the emergency department at the St. Marys Memorial Hospital will be experiencing the following service reductions due to “health human resource shortages.”

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 – the emergency department will close at 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 – the emergency department will be closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 – the emergency department will reopen at 7 a.m., at which point regular 24/7 hours of operation will resume

The closest 24-hour emergency departments to the St. Marys Memorial Hospital are:

Stratford – HPHA – Stratford General Hospital

Exeter – South Huron Hospital

Ingersoll – Alexandra Hospital

London – LHSC – University Hospital or Victoria Hospital

Patients are advised to first call ahead to confirm hours of operation.

In addition, the Durham emergency department will also experience the following service reductions due to “insufficient staffing,” according to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre.

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. — reopening on Monday, Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. — reopening on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. — reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 3 p.m. at 7 a.m.

The Chesley emergency department will be also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, with it closing at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024 and reopening at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention is advised to call 9-1-1, as paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department.

For non-urgent health care, people can call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions.