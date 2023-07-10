Local dance troupe to perform at Olympics

Dancers from a London, Ont. troupe, ranging in age from very young to 20-years-old, are putting in the work to be ready to represent Canada at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, France.

"We're excited to go to the Olympics," said one of the dancers.

Dance Extreme was chosen for a similar trip in 2012 when the Olympics were in London, England.

“We did performances that were for the Olympics specifically and Olympic Park being the biggest one of those performances, which was huge,” said Rebecca Brettingham-Filice, Owner and Artistic Director of Dance Extreme.

Her daughter, Isabela Filice, was just eight-years-old at the time. She is the only member of that group that will go on to perform again in 2024's games.

“I definitely did realize how important it was. It was I felt like a really, like, big experience in my life that I'll definitely be grateful for forever. And those memories will, like, last a lifetime, even as young as I was like, I still remember everything,” she said.

Over 60 dancers will join Isabela, but the cost for each child to go is over $5,000, so the club has started fundraising early.

“This past weekend we had our first golf tournament, which was a massive success,” said Brettingham-Filice. “We sold out the golf tournament and had many incredible sponsors support us in November. On November 10, we are having a cocktail gala at the Hunt Club, which is our next big fundraiser.”

Rehearsals for those 30-minute programs will begin in January, but the group hopes to get in some warm up performances before going to the games.

“Obviously if any groups are looking for us to do any sort of entertainment, we'd be happy to do that because it gives the dancers great opportunity to actually perform and have that performance practice before we do the real big show,” said Richelle Hirleagy, assistant director at Dance Extreme.

The trip will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids, including performing at Disneyland Paris.