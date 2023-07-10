Local dance troupe to perform at Olympics

Dance Extreme dancers were seen practicing on July 10, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Dance Extreme dancers were seen practicing on July 10, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver