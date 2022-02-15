Local businesses preparing for formal wear boom
With Loosened COVID restrictions for larger social gatherings on the way, it seems that more people may soon be ‘putting on the Ritz.’
After two long years of dealing with COVID, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those in the formal wear business.
“It has been very tough, as I said, and we’ve been down upwards of 70 per cent across Canada, so imagine that out of our business for two years. It's made things very difficult,” said Curt Collins of Collins Clothiers.
He says now with proms and grads looking like they’re back on schedule, he’s expecting business to be brisk.
“It's allowed us to be creative and think of new things to do and really position ourselves for a successful year,” said Collins. “So we've been preparing and buying stock and making sure that we're ready to go when things do open back up.”
Across town at Juniper Dress Boutique, Owner Jen Bibbings says COVID arrived just when the store was hitting its stride.
“It certainly hasn’t been easy,” said Bibbings. “Just heading into COVID, in 2019 we were trending to our record year, so that was a really hard hit.”
Just in the last couple of days alone, Jen says she’s seen a buzz around her business.
“The environment is electric again that we've got kids coming in and buying a prom and their grad dress, we do a little celebration with the some pumped in music and lots of clapping and such, they're doing their ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ moment,” said Bibbings.
With proms, grads and other formal gatherings back soon both Collins and Bibbings expect a return to normal.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
On the first full day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s historic Emergencies Act invocation, Ottawa’s interim Police Chief Steve Bell believes his police force now has the resources to end the protests in the city’s downtown core.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Kitchener
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
-
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.
Windsor
-
Researchers to study the winter mysteries of the Great Lakes ecosystem
Dozens of researchers from across Canada and the U.S. are embarking on a first-of-its-kind study in the Great Lakes region this week to uncover the mysteries of what lies beneath the surface during the winter months.
-
Duty free store rep calls for elimination of all border testing, amid change from PCR to rapid antigen testing
A representative for more than 30 duty free stores at Canada's land borders says Ottawa's move to scrap pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers does not go far enough to help border tourism businesses rebound from a tough few years.
-
Huron Church barriers could be around 'for a number of weeks'
Monaco Lebanese Grill missed out on being open on two big days, Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate alleged shooting that sent two to hospital
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighborhood Tuesday night.
-
Ont. man marks his last birthday as he waits for medically-assisted death
A Beeton, Ont. man has chosen a medically assisted death in the coming days.
-
Brayden Bullock awaits sentencing after guilty plea in connection with stabbing
A Wasaga Beach man charged in connection with a stabbing nearly one year ago will have to wait even longer inside his Penetanguishene jail cell to learn his fate.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Public Health says sexually transmitted infections are increasing
Sexually transmitted infections are rising across the country, but especially here in northern Ontario, local experts say.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins getting ready to open
The building at 21 Cedar St. North is transforming into a safe consumption site for people who take drugs either by injection or mouth.
-
Chief coroner investigating after inmate dies at Sudbury Jail
The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating after an inmate at the Sudbury Jail died after he was taken to hospital Feb. 11.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
$14.1 million spent on police over 18 days of Ottawa convoy occupation
The ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest has cost the Ottawa Police Service more than $14.1 million so far, with no signs yet that the most ardent occupiers are leaving.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
'This is about racism:' 72-year-old Black woman says she was 'humiliated' at Ontario hospital
A 72-year-old Black woman said she felt “humiliated” and “intimidated” while trying to seek treatment for her heart condition at an Ontario hospital last week.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Montreal orchestra plays Ukrainian classics in 'solidarity' as Russian threat looms
In Montreal, not only politicians but musicians are taking a stand, with members of the Orchestre Classique e Montreal dedicating a concert to the Ukrainian community.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
Atlantic
-
'It just feels like more of the same': Families affected by the N.S. mass shooting frustrated by inquiry so far
Nick Beaton is having sleepless nights again, much like he did when he and other families affected by Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, were pushing for a public inquiry into the tragedy back in July of 2020.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
New Brunswick man made $75,000K donation to Freedom Convoy
It appears a New Brunswick business owner has made the largest Canadian donation to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa.
Winnipeg
-
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
-
'I'm happy to not have to deal with it': Travellers excited about new testing rules when returning to Canada
Canadian travellers got some good news from Ottawa Tuesday morning, as of Feb. 28 Canada is removing the need for a pre-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated international travellers, and some other changes as well.
-
'Holy moly, we just did the Super Bowl': Winnipeg woman part of opening ceremonies
A Winnipeg woman knocked an item off her bucket list over the weekend as she got to perform at the Super Bowl.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers on leave after uniformed video, speaking at Coutts protest
Two Edmonton police officers have been placed on "administrative leave" for making public statements praising the "freedom convoys" and travelling to Coutts, Alta., to join protesters there.
-
Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
'The least we can do': Sohi supports masking as Calgary moves toward ending bylaw
On a day that Calgary councillors voted to end the city's mask mandate at the same time as Alberta, there is still no firm timeline for the same to happen in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay
Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, busy nightclubs and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.
-
Man convicted of murdering photographer on Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall sentenced to life in prison
The man convicted of murdering an amateur photographer in Stanley Park five years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations drop below 800
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has dropped below 800 for the first time in weeks, as the province prepares to relax several public health restrictions.