Local businesses brace for impact as COVID restrictions set in

Businesses in London, Ont. find themselves bracing for impact once again, as the province moves to put new restrictions in place to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We’re throwing every special,” said Jim Ferriera, who owns Old East 765, a neighbourhood pub in the heart of London’s old east village.

He said they’re pulling out all the stops for the last day and a half of business before lockdown.

“Every food special, every beverage special you can think of because we’ve done a beer order, we’ve done a liquor order, we’ve done a food order. And everything here is fresh, so we need to, like, go through that,” Ferriera explained.

Under the province’s modified step two of re-opening, restaurants and bars once again find themselves in the position of having to close.

As of Wednesday, no indoor dining will be permitted for at least three weeks. Also forced to shut down are gyms, sports and recreation centres.

“I believe that we’re as safe as you can get,” said GolfLondon.ca owner operator Johann Kinting in reaction to the restrictions. “That makes me feel like I’m on the defensive and I’m the super-spreader, and that’s why they’re shutting us down. The small businesses are not the super-spreaders, it’s super-collectives attendance at facilities.”

The CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce, Graham Henderson, said he’s hoping provincial supports for businesses will be in place, along with the restrictions.

“After the last announcement we were all wondering ‘okay, alright, so there’s new restrictions, what are you going to do for business?’ And they came in very quickly with some suggestions, ideas, actually some policies. So my hope would be that we’ll see something very quickly.”

As for Ferriera, he said he knows he has the option to offer take-out as a way to get through the latest round of restrictions and keep some staff working. He’s just not sure he has it in him for a third lockdown.

“Sorry, it’s a lot to process today. ‘Will we do take-out?’ I’m not really sure today. To be honest with you, I’m not really sure that we’ll be open if this lasts much more than two weeks.”