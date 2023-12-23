LONDON
London

    • Local building company donates $50K to Big Brothers Big Sisters following public vote

    Big Brothers Big Sisters of London, Ont. was named the recipient of a $50,000 donation from the Ironstone Building Company on Dec. 20, 2023 after a public vote. (Source: Ironstone Building Company)

    Following a public vote, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London has been selected as the winner of a $50,000 end-of-campaign donation from a local building company.

    According to a news release, on Dec. 20 the Ironstone Building Company announced a $50,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of London following a public vote.

    In addition, My Sisters’ Place will also receive a $10,000 donation.

    The public voting period, which opened on Dec. 8, allowed Londoners the opportunity to participate in the selection process and “demonstrate their commitment to uplifting organizations that make a lasting impact on the local community.”

    Ironstone said that the overwhelming support shown for Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and My Sisters' Place “reflects the community's passion for these charities.”

    Dave Stimac, president of the Ironstone Building Company, said he was delighted with Big Brothers Big Sisters of London receiving the donation.

    "The London public has spoken, and we are delighted to award Big Brothers Big Sisters of London with this substantial donation. The community's engagement in the voting process reinforces our belief in the transformative impact that this contribution will have on their mission."

    Initially started in 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ironstone Building Company, Ironstone Impact is an annual event where the company donates $100,000 over the course of 10 weeks to 10 selected organizations across London.

    In 2023, $130,000 was donated to various local organizations and charities. 

