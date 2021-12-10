Local breweries pick up multiple medals at Ontario Brewing Awards

Storm Stayed Brewing Co. in London, Railway City Brewing Co. in St. Thomas and Cowbell Brewing Co. in Blyth have picked up a number of medals at the Ontario Brewing Awards.

Storm Stayed, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, won gold in the Dark British Beer category for its Safe Harbour oatmeal stout and silver in the Fruit Beer category for Shook – a milkshake kettle sour.

In a statement, Storm Stayed Co-Owner Michael Naish gave credit to the company's beer makers.

“It is a testament to the skill of our brewers, and the care that they take during the process, that we are able to produce beer that ranges from true-to-style traditional ales to innovative, boundary-pushing styles that challenge people’s expectations of what beer can be.”

Cowbell Brewing picked up four awards, two golds and two silvers for its beers.

In the British Bitter category the brewery's Absent Landlord won gold, while theBobcat won gold in the Amber and Brown American Ale category.

The Blyth brewery also picked up two silvers, for Shindig in the International Lager category and Boxing Bruin in the IPA category.

Randy Powell, partner, president and CEO of Cowbell, said in a statement they are "extremely proud of the brewing team."

“As we continue to build on the momentum of our record-breaking sales this year, we are so pleased that our commitment to quality ingredients, sustainable brewing practices and world class equipment has resulted in award-winning beers.”

Cowbell also recently became the first private Ontario business to be 'Accessibility Certified Gold' and recently became 'carbon positive,' reducing its environmental impact.

Meanwhile Railway City picked up a silver for its Crew Premium Lager in the Standard American Beer category.

The annual competition awards medals in 37 categories from over 500 entries. The full list of winners is here.