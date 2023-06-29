Local beach water testing results
Beaches in the region have a history of being safe.
However, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can change the bacteria levels in the water.
Beach goers are encouraged by local health units to make an informed decisions about beach water quality before you go swimming.
CTV News will update the conditions of local recreational water every Thursday. The results will be indicated on the interactive map below.
BREAKING | Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
Police say a 24-year-old international student is facing several charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, after three people were stabbed during a gender-studies class at the University of Waterloo.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
BREAKING | Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google says it will remove news links in Canada because of the Liberal government's new law forcing digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose online.
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
opinion | GOP presidential nominations: And then there were 14…
The U.S. Republican Party presidential nominating field has now swelled to 14 candidates, but no matter who comes out on top, it is Donald Trump that remains the headliner.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
BREAKING | WRPS call University of Waterloo stabbing hate-motivated, charge 24-year-old international student
Waterloo regional police say a 24-year-old international student has been charged in connection to a stabbing that injured three people during a gender studies class in Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday.
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
Elderly pedestrian dies after collision in Riverside Drive parking lot
Windsor police say an elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a parking lot on Riverside Drive.
Windsor Salt workers, Unifor members to rally in front of City Hall Thursday
A rally in support of Windsor Salt workers will be held in front of City Hall on Thursday. Hosted by Unifor, the rally will take place in the green space behind Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.
Dozens of tickets handed out during speeding blitz in Windsor and LaSalle
Windsor and LaSalle police services teamed for an enforcement blitz on speeding in both areas.
Ontario to boost paramedic care across the province
The Ontario government is helping more people become paramedics by adding more than 300 spaces across Ontario this year.
Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey headed to the Edmonton Oilers
Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey is heading to Oil country after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.
Bizarre crash caught on video
Emergency responders received a call shortly before 7:30 of the single-vehicle crash near Marsellus and Mapleview drives in Barrie.
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
Hwy. 17 traffic stop leads to charges for 3 from southern Ont.
Three people from southern Ont. were arrested on Tuesday for drug trafficking and firearms charges following a traffic stop in northern Ont.
OC Transpo will roll out on-demand service in two-three zones this fall
OC Transpo will begin test driving on-demand transit this fall, using spare Para Transpo buses to allow riders to order a bus trip like an Uber or a Lyft.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Smoke from wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec is blowing back into the national capital region, with poor air quality expected to continue until Canada Day.
Driver in pickup truck mounted sidewalk and intentionally struck pedestrian downtown, police say
Investigators are searching for a driver who police allege drove onto a downtown sidewalk and struck a person he had been in a physical altercation with just moments earlier.
Man spends 6 months protesting at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns
Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.
-
Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process. Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
New Brunswick family rallies support for their father
With help from the entire family and the community, Richard Sprague’s children are raising money to get their dad a mobility van so they can enjoy their time during his fight against cancer.
Manitoba Hydro workers may soon go on strike
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro workers could go on strike as early as Friday if a deal is not reached in ongoing contract negotiations.
Southern Manitoba hit with flooding, hail and tornadoes amid severe weather
A Wednesday evening storm brought severe weather to southern Manitoba, including flooding, hail and a possible pair of tornadoes.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Winnipeg police say they’re concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.
Alberta ends 2022-23 with petro-powered $11.6B surplus
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
RCMP want help in 1990s sexual assault case that left girl with life-altering injuries
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Police say driver charged in Whoop-Up Drive crash
A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive had to be closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday and police say a truck driver has been charged.
'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto
A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.
Oilers trade Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced on Thursday.
Canadian Chamber of Commerce 'deeply disturbed' by B.C. port strike notice
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is “deeply disturbed” the British Columbia port workers' union has served strike notice and is prepared to walk out on Saturday.
B.C. man who confessed to undercover officers that he killed his girlfriend gets 4-year sentence
A B.C. man has been sentenced to four years in prison for killing his girlfriend more than five years ago – a crime he confessed to undercover police officers during a so-called "Mr. Big" operation.